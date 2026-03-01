Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,313 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 29th total of 16,079 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 427,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,668,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

