Short Interest in FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Drops By 59.1%

FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,912 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the January 29th total of 36,460 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FG Merger II Price Performance

NASDAQ FGMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 37,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. FG Merger II has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger II during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger II in the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG Merger II during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Merger II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About FG Merger II

FG Merger II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2022. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination. It completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the symbol FGMC and, to date, has not identified a definitive target or commenced substantive operations beyond the SPAC formation.

The company intends to pursue opportunities in financial technology, financial services and adjacent technology-driven sectors.

Featured Articles

