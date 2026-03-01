Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 37,569 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,353,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,019,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,806,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

