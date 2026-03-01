BUILDon (B) Price Tops $0.18

BUILDon (B) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One BUILDon token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BUILDon has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. BUILDon has a market capitalization of $181.14 million and $5.89 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,516.66 or 0.99377099 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BUILDon

BUILDon launched on April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online.

Buying and Selling BUILDon

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.177185 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $8,119,354.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUILDon using one of the exchanges listed above.

