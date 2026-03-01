Trivium Point Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,350,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,916,895,000 after buying an additional 184,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,934,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,399,555,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,799,783,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,212,425,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,567,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $779,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,553 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 225 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.2%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

