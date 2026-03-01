aelf (ELF) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. aelf has a market capitalization of $68.19 million and $9.99 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,204 coins and its circulating supply is 818,920,854 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf’s technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. Telegram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

