Financial Review: Dakota Active Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DAK) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Dakota Active Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DAK – Get Free Report) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Dakota Active Equity ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bel Fuse has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Dakota Active Equity ETF has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Active Equity ETF 0 4 4 0 2.77 Bel Fuse 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dakota Active Equity ETF and Bel Fuse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dakota Active Equity ETF presently has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Bel Fuse has a consensus target price of $182.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. Given Dakota Active Equity ETF’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dakota Active Equity ETF is more favorable than Bel Fuse.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Active Equity ETF and Bel Fuse”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Active Equity ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bel Fuse $675.46 million 3.97 $61.54 million $4.65 45.58

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Active Equity ETF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Active Equity ETF and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Active Equity ETF N/A N/A N/A Bel Fuse 9.11% 21.78% 9.42%

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Dakota Active Equity ETF on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

