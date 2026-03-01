CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $34.32 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain. Telegram, Discord, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

