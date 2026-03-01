Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 47.4% in February

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 375,890 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the January 29th total of 254,999 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 356,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.22. 336,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,973. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

