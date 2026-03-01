Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Short Interest Update

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,892 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the January 29th total of 1,957 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,341 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,341 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

RMCA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and California income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMCA was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

