Optimism (OP) Price Hits $0.12

Optimism (OP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Optimism has a market capitalization of $260.63 million and approximately $86.30 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,619.26 or 0.99663975 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,847,344 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars.
