Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,980,069 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 29th total of 2,680,583 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,975 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $1,531,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 141,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,272,094.64. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $551,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,528.08. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.92.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.53. 2,042,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

