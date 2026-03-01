Transce3nd LLC Sells 75,466 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Transce3nd LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.6% of Transce3nd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2,677.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 136,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 131,254 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 257,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 410.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMST opened at $51.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

