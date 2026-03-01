Metahero (HERO) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $34.20 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000743 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO. Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

