Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 82,290 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the January 29th total of 34,554 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,468 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $25.05 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1015 per share. This is a boost from Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

