Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 131.9% in February

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,410 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the January 29th total of 16,565 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.32 on Friday. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Research Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Research Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Research Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Research Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS) is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company’s flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

