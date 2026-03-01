Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 679.70 and traded as high as GBX 790. Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 780, with a volume of 552,336 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 808.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 748.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 680.03. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

