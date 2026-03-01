GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,750.11 and traded as high as GBX 2,201. GSK shares last traded at GBX 2,186.93, with a volume of 15,071,270 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,917.86.

GSK Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of £88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,960.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,752.53.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other news, insider Luke Miels sold 15,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,160, for a total value of £336,506.40. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 per share, with a total value of £52,850. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,480,489. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

