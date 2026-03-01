Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.34.
CoreWeave News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong demand/backlog and revenue growth: Q4 revenue was $1.57B (+~110% YoY) and fiscal 2025 revenue topped ~$5.1B; backlog expanded to roughly $66.8B and management guided FY?2026 revenue to ~$12–13B, underscoring continued AI-driven demand. CoreWeave: From Growth Story To Capital Story
- Positive Sentiment: Beat on revenue and product progress: CoreWeave topped revenue estimates and launched services (e.g., object storage) while highlighting capacity ramps that should convert backlog into revenue over time. CoreWeave Reports Strong Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — some firms raised targets or reaffirmed overweight/Buy ratings while others trimmed targets or moved to Neutral/Hold; overall street targets remain elevated but commentary is cautious on debt and spending. Reuters: CapEx doubles, market reaction
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events scheduled — management will present at Morgan Stanley and Cantor investor conferences (early March), offering opportunities for further color on capex plans and timelines. Investor conference notice
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss on EPS and wider GAAP loss: Q4 EPS of ($0.89) missed consensus and GAAP loss widened; interest expense jumped materially, pressuring near-term profitability despite strong adjusted EBITDA. MarketBeat: Q4 results
- Negative Sentiment: Big increase in capital spending and debt — management signaled a large CapEx program (management cited $30–$35B CapEx) and financing moves (loan syndication/equity support reported). The planned doubling of capex stoked margin concerns and heightened execution risk. Reuters: CapEx doubles, margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and broad law-firm notices alleging disclosure failures about data-center/infrastructure risks — legal risk and headline pressure add to near-term volatility. Hagens Berman class action notice
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and management defense: Shares fell sharply on the combination of EPS miss, heavy capex guidance and debt; CEO publicly defended the accelerated buildout but investor skepticism over capital intensity and execution remains high. CNBC: CEO defends spending
Insider Activity
In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $8,083,859.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,557,078.41. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,650,896 shares of company stock valued at $397,218,577 over the last 90 days.
CoreWeave Stock Down 18.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
