Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.34.

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $8,083,859.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,557,078.41. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,650,896 shares of company stock valued at $397,218,577 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

