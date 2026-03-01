Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €45.05 and traded as high as €49.78. Accor shares last traded at €49.49, with a volume of 653,308 shares changing hands.

Accor Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.06.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Stories

