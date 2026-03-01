Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,523 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the January 29th total of 17,672 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 241,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 236,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

