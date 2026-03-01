CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Position Lowered by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $8,355,450. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

CME Group stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.53 and a 1-year high of $322.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

