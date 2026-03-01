AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.65 and traded as high as €41.13. AXA shares last traded at €40.86, with a volume of 4,242,801 shares changing hands.

AXA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.64.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation insurance services, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.