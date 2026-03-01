Zebec Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $195.47 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $195.47 million and $6.63 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,516.66 or 0.99377099 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,796,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,796,280.921789 with 98,994,546,954.451789 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00205454 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $8,176,760.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

