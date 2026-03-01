Yala Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (YU)

Yala (YU) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Yala token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yala has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Yala has a market cap of $2.57 million and $48.78 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,516.66 or 0.99377099 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Yala Token Profile

Yala was first traded on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 28,635,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. Yala’s official website is yala.org.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 28,635,881.70570171 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.16092563 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

