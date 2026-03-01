iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,188 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Transce3nd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

