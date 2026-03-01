Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,393 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $210.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. New Street Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

