Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $104.99 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average of $227.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

