Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,073,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

