Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $21.66 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,078,432,446,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,078,448,262,561 tokens. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,079,090,215,238.957 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000004 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,848.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

