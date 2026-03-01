William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $311.50 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $311,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 333.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

