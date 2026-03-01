Finemark National Bank & Trust Has $27.25 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Finemark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 0.9% of Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long?range X?ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near?term revenue visibility. RTX Defense Wins Link Future Tech Pipeline With Current Valuation Picture

RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long?range X?ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near?term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces are actively re?rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance?sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Boeing vs. RTX: Which Defense Stock Offers Better Value in 2026?

Analyst pieces are actively re?rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance?sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Neutral Sentiment: Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50?series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU?ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short?term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage for 2026

Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50?series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU?ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short?term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage notes RTX has pulled back since its last earnings report; pieces exploring why the stock is down (earnings follow?through, guidance vs. expectations, and short?term sentiment) could pressure sentiment until upcoming catalysts (orders, funded backlog, guidance updates) provide clarity. Why Is RTX (RTX) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

RTX stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.86. The company has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

