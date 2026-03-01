Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 1st

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.76. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey sold 8,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $138,043.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 492,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,541.45. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,456 shares of company stock valued at $189,201. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.