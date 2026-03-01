Trivium Point Advisory LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1%

American Water Works stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Featured Stories

