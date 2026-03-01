Transce3nd LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Transce3nd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $229.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.