Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,895 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $129,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $190.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.