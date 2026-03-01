iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IEFA stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

