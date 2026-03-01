pufETH One Day Volume Hits $280.59 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. pufETH has a market cap of $58.62 million and $280.59 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pufETH has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One pufETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,092.35 or 0.03148166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.35 or 1.00946572 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 28,017 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 28,016.82966025. The last known price of pufETH is 2,096.64845374 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

