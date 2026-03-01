Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.32 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Goatseus Maximus has a total market cap of $18.33 million and $4.32 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goatseus Maximus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.35 or 1.00946572 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,984,139 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is goatchan.xyz.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,984,139.206567. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.01875693 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $5,508,526.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goatseus Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goatseus Maximus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.