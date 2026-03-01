Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $8.86 on Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Chainlink has a total market cap of $6.28 billion and approximately $638.82 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00013362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. Telegram, Discord, YouTube, WeChat, Kakao, Reddit, GitHub, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

