Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 148.6% in February

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 304,962 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the January 29th total of 122,670 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.5 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.51.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Free Report)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer based in Baoding, Hebei Province. The company specializes in the design, development and production of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), pickup trucks and electric vehicles. Its portfolio includes the Haval brand of SUVs, the WEY luxury SUV line, the Tank series of off-road vehicles and the ORA electric vehicle brand. Great Wall Motor’s vertical integration spans steel stamping, welding, painting and final assembly, allowing the company to maintain control over key production processes and quality standards.

Founded in 1984 as the Baoding Great Wall Foundry Factory, the company adopted the name Great Wall Motor in 1996 to reflect its automotive ambitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.