Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,381 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the January 29th total of 971 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,691 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMSF stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 459,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (EMSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of emerging market companies fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also uses ESG criteria to identify companies better positioned to contribute to environmental and social sustainability. EMSF was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

