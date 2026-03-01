HORAN Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,007 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.2%

NVDA opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

