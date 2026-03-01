Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $866.5440 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.97. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

