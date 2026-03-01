Pampa Energia (PAM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $737.2965 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PAM. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 10.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

Featured Articles

