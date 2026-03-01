Compugen (CGEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $14.2960 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Compugen has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen’s predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

