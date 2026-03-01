XCBEU’s (NASDAQ:XCBEU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

XCBEU’s (NASDAQ:XCBEU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 2nd. XCBEU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During XCBEU’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

XCBEU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XCBEU opened at $9.97 on Friday. XCBEU has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XCBEU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCBEU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.