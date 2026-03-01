SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $109.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.6667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,224,247.04. The trade was a 28.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 24,770 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,003,149.90. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,942,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,465,206.44. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 108,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,910 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,548,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 645,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,315 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $43,186,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $37,490,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 109.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 777,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,907,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.20. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

