Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $9.92

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.9167.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,778,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,450,000 after buying an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,620,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after acquiring an additional 999,420 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 23.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 5,599,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,820 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,942,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,705,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AXL) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for light vehicles, commercial trucks and off-highway applications. The company’s core product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, half-shafts, drive module assemblies and differential gears, as well as advanced metallic and composite structures for electric and hybrid vehicles. AAM’s capabilities also encompass system testing, rapid prototyping and precision machining to support both high-volume production and low-volume, specialty vehicle applications.

Founded in 1994 following the divestiture of the Detroit Axle Division of General Motors, American Axle & Manufacturing completed its initial public offering in 1998.

