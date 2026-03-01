Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Decreases By 47.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,921 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 29th total of 9,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AGNCL stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. agency residential mortgage–backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company seeks to generate income by capturing the spread between the yields on its mortgage assets and its cost of funds, utilizing leverage provided primarily through short-term repurchase agreements with major financial institutions.

The firm’s portfolio is comprised of fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage pools, with holdings diversified across coupons, vintages and collateral characteristics to manage prepayment and extension risk.

